India News | Manipur: 3 Legislators Resign from BJP, Join Congress
Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 09:52 PM IST
Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 17 (ANI): Subhashchandra Singh, TT Haokip and Samuel Jendai resigned as BJP MLAs and joined Congress on Wednesday.
Y Joykumar Singh, N. Kayisii, L Jayanta Kumar Singh and Letpao Haokip of the National People's Party (NPP) resigned from ministerial posts.
TMC's T Robindro Singh and Independent MLA Shahabuddin withdraw their support to BJP. (ANI)
