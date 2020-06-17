Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Manipur: 3 Legislators Resign from BJP, Join Congress

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 09:52 PM IST
India News | Manipur: 3 Legislators Resign from BJP, Join Congress

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 17 (ANI): Subhashchandra Singh, TT Haokip and Samuel Jendai resigned as BJP MLAs and joined Congress on Wednesday.

Y Joykumar Singh, N. Kayisii, L Jayanta Kumar Singh and Letpao Haokip of the National People's Party (NPP) resigned from ministerial posts.

Also Read | Manipur Political Crisis: 3 BJP MLAs Join Congress, TMC & Independent Withdraw Support; Biren Singh Government in Trouble.

TMC's T Robindro Singh and Independent MLA Shahabuddin withdraw their support to BJP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

