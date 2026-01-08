Danapur (Bihar) [India], January 8 (ANI): Four people, including one woman, were injured in Bihar after an SUV rammed into several vehicles on the roadside near the Gola Road T-point, Danapur, Patna, police said.

According to officials, the injured were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment on Wednesday.

Following the accident, angry locals gathered at the spot and set the Thar SUV on fire. The blaze was later brought under control with the assistance of the fire brigade.

"A Thar hit a few vehicles on the roadside near Gola Road T-point, in which four people got injured, including one woman. All four injured individuals have been sent to the hospital for treatment. Locals set the car on fire. The fire was brought under control with the help of the fire brigade. Two cycles and two motorcycles have been recovered in a damaged condition. Further information will be obtained from CCTV footage," Danapur SHO Prashant Kumar Bhardwaj said to the media.

The driver of the SUV has not yet been identified. Officials said the vehicle's registration number was destroyed in the fire, making immediate identification difficult. However, the vehicle's owner is being traced using the engine number.

"The driver of the Thar has not yet been identified. The license plate was destroyed in the fire. The vehicle owner is being identified based on the engine number," Danapur SHO added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

