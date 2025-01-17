Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], January 17 (ANI): In a significant blow to the illicit drug trade, Assam Rifles deployed at Headquarters Veng, Churachandpur District successfully intercepted and recovered a massive cache of banned Yaba tablets and Brown Sugar worth approximately Rs 62 crores in general area Mata Village, Churachandpur District on January 16, Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) said in a press release.

Two accused were arrested by Assam Rifles. The apprehended individuals are Chingsen, (age 36 years) from Churachandpur District and L Pausuanlal Simte, age 38 years resident of Bible Hill Renkai, Churachandpur District.

The operation was conducted based on credible input and further corroborated by own sources, indicating the movement of contrabands from Myanmar towards the general area of Mata Village, approximately five kilometres south of Headquarters Veng, Churachandpur.

"A column of Assam Rifles deployed at Headquarters Veng established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post at the general area Mata Village around 11.30 pm on January 15. At around, 4.30 am, a suspected vehicle was stopped by the MVCP. Upon frisking, two individuals confessed about carrying contraband items which includes Brown sugar and Yaba Tablets," Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) further said.

The recovered items from the individuals include two hundred eight (208) soap cases of Brown Sugar worth approximately Rs 12 crores, Approximately 2 lakhs tablets of Yaba Tablets worth approximately Rs 50 crores, cash Rs 3,37,500, Four smartphones with six Indian SIM cards, one Burmese SIM card (MPT) and a car.

The seized items and apprehended individuals have been handed over to Churachandpur Police Station for further investigation. This significant seizure is a testament to the relentless efforts of Assam Rifles in combating the illicit drug trade and maintaining security in the region. (ANI)

