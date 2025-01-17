Ladki Bahin Yojana January 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Woman Beneficiaries Get INR 1,500 in Maharashtra? Check Details

Mumbai, January 17: The Maharashtra government has announced the release date for the 7th instalment of the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana for January 2025. Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare shared that the INR 1,500 payment for January will begin disbursal before January 26, with funds being credited to beneficiaries’ accounts within 3-4 days. The financial department has already allocated INR 3,690 crore for this purpose.

The Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, introduced by the MahaYuti government in July 2024, aims to provide financial assistance to women across the state. So far, six instalments amounting to INR 9,000 have been distributed. The December installment, worth INR 1,500, was successfully transferred between December 25 and December 30, 2024. Ladki Bahin Yojana Installment Date: When Will Maharashtra Government Release Installment for January Month? Minister Aditi Tatkare Drops Big Update.

Addressing journalists in Mumbai, Tatkare also hinted at an increase in the payment amount to INR 2,100, which is under consideration for the upcoming state budget. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the timely distribution of monthly instalments of Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana without delays. Ladki Bahin Yojana: 90,000 Forms Rejected Due to Incomplete Documents, Says Maharashtra Government to Bombay High Court.

However, the number of beneficiaries for the January 2025 installment may see a slight reduction. While 2.47 crore women benefited in December, the count is expected to decrease by 1-2 lakh this month due to revised eligibility checks.

The government continues to work on expanding the reach of the scheme, ensuring more women benefit from its provisions. Plans for February’s instalment are already underway, reinforcing the scheme’s reliability and consistency for Maharashtra’s women beneficiaries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2025 10:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).