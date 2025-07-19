Tamenglong (Manipur) [India], July 19 (ANI): Assam Rifles conducted a comprehensive medical camp at the Eklavya Model Residential School in Tamenglong on Saturday benefitting 170 students, including a large number of girl students.

According to a release, a team of Medical Officers from Assam Rifles conducted general medical screening for the students and identified and addressed common ailments. Required medication was administered on the spot, with follow-up care guidance.

Also Read | 'Bomb Se Uda Denge': Chirag Paswan Makes Sensational Claim During Election Rally in Bihar's Munger, Says 'My Detractors Conspiring to Blow Me Up With Bomb' (Watch Video).

A special session on menstrual hygiene and sanitisation was conducted for girl students, aiming to break the stigma around menstrual health and promote safe practices. The interactive lecture helped raise awareness and encouraged students to prioritise personal hygiene and seek timely medical advice when needed.

The medical camp was well-received by the school administration and local community, who appreciated Assam Rifles' continuous efforts towards the holistic development of the region. The initiative aligns with Assam Rifles' motto of being the #SentinelsoftheNorthEast, extending beyond security to touch lives meaningfully through civic action and outreach.

Also Read | China Starts Construction of Mega Dam Project on Brahmaputra River in Tibet, Raises Major Concerns in India.

Earlier today, Assam Rifles also conducted a medical camp and a Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) awareness session in Nagaland.

According to a release, Assam Rifles organised a comprehensive medical camp and an interactive session on CPR and First Aid at Old Thewati village in Meluri District.

Aimed at extending essential healthcare services to this remote region, the initiative benefited 90 villagers aged between 03 and 65 years. Medical experts from Assam Rifles offered consultations and provided necessary medicines to address various health concerns.

In addition to medical support, a focused lecture and hands-on demonstration on CPR and First Aid were conducted, equipping residents with vital skills to respond effectively during medical emergencies, strengthening the village's overall health preparedness.

Meanwhile, on July 18, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of PREPAK from Leimaram Lamkhai, Tiddim road under Nambol-PS, Bishnupur district, identified as Leichombam Ajitkumar Singh of Leimaram Mamang Leikai under Nambol-PS, Bishnupur district.

He was involved in extortion from government employees, businessmen, hospitals, schools and colleges. From his possession, Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta car, white in colour, and a mobile phone along with an Airtel SIM card were seized. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)