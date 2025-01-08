Imphal (Manipur) [India], January 8 (ANI): In a bid to support those affected by the ongoing crisis in the state, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said that the state government is focusing on rebuilding efforts, with plans to construct new houses to facilitate the relocation of families currently living in temporary shelters.

CM Biren Singh announced the distribution of financial assistance to displaced individuals living in relief camps.

"Today, we are distributing Rs 5000 each to 5,225 displaced people who are living in relief camps. Another 80 people are getting Rs 10,000 each. We are not just providing financial help, but also constructing many new houses so that they can be shifted from the relief camps. These are some of the efforts our government is making," the CM told reporters.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that he has directed officials to identify people who are spreading rumours on social media and creating enmity between the communities.

"I have come to know that some miscreants are spreading rumours through social media to create enmity between two communities. I have instructed concerned departments to find out who are the culprits," he said.

The violence between the Meitei and the Kuki communities in Manipur erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023, following the Manipur High Court order directing the state to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list.

Earlier, apologising for the ongoing crisis in the state, in which around 200 people have died and many have left their homes, CM Biren Singh asked people to "forget the past" and start a new life for a peaceful and prosperous Manipur.

Reflecting on the crisis, the Manipur CM said, "This entire year has been very unfortunate. I feel regret, and I want to say sorry to the people of the state for what is happening till today, since last May 3.

"Many people lost their loved ones. Many people left their homes. I really feel regret. I would like to apologise," he added. (ANI)

