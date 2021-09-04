Visuals from the event held at the Chief Minister's Secretariat (Photo/ANI)

Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 4 (ANI): Manipur's Chief Minister N. Biren Singh launched the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav 'Ayush Aapke Dwar' campaign on Friday, at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Imphal.

The CM distributed medicinal plant saplings to farmers and other individuals and talked at length about the benefits of AYUSH medicines along with the tremendous increase in their usage in the last several years.

Singh mentioned that different varieties of medicinal plants were found in the state, which are being used since time immemorial and have great health benefits. (ANI)

