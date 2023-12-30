Ukhrul (Manipur) [India], December 29 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale jolted Manipur's Ukhrul on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at 22:01 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at a depth of 120km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.6, Occurred on 29-12-2023, 22:01:19 IST, Lat: 25.14 and Long: 96.54, Depth: 120 Km, Location: 208km E of Ukhrul, Manipur", the NCS posted X.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

