Imphal (Manipur) [India], October 17 (ANI): Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday urged all Himalayan and Northeastern states to work together to tackle the growing impacts of climate change.

He was addressing the valedictory session of the Indian Himalayan Region Climate Change Conclave 2025 at the City Convention Centre, Imphal.

The two-day event, organised by the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Manipur, focused on research, policy, practice, and communication related to climate adaptation in the Indian Himalayan region.

Governor Bhalla lauded the organisers for their initiative and stated that the Northeast, being among the most climate-sensitive regions in the world, requires stronger regional cooperation. He noted that Manipur has witnessed rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and increasing vulnerability to floods and droughts.

"Real change is possible when science, policy, and community come together. We need to integrate climate budgeting into every sector and build sustained capacity, especially in the Northeast," the Governor said.

He welcomed the release of the State Action Plan on Climate Change Version 2.0, stressing that it offers a robust framework aligned with the national plan.

Director of Environment and Climate Change Dr. T. Brajakumar Singh highlighted key areas of focus, including high-resolution climate projections at the block and watershed levels, local risk and vulnerability profiles, strengthening institutional networks, establishing Centres for Regional Climate Studies, improving policy convergence, mobilising climate finance, and engaging stakeholders and private investors.

The event also saw the release of several publications, including Wetlands of Manipur (Version 1.1), Springs of Manipur (Version 1.0), and a Manual on Phumdi-based Floating Treatment Wetland System.

Principal Secretary (Forest, Environment & Climate Change) Arun Kumar Sinha presided over the session. (ANI)

