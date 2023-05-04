New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The Manipur government on Thursday appointed retired IPS officer and former CRPF chief Kuldiep Singh as its security advisor in view of the spiralling violence between tribals and the majority Meitei community in the state, sources said.

They said Singh has reached Imphal.

The Indian Police Service officer of the 1986 batch retired from service in September last year. He also headed the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in an additional capacity, as its director general.

Clashes broke out in the state on Wednesday and they intensified overnight with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation to earlier attacks, after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' to protest moves to give scheduled tribe status to the majority Metei community.

The state government on Thursday issued a 'shoot at sight' order in "extreme cases" to contain spiralling violence in the state between tribals and the majority Meitei community which has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages.

