Imphal (Manipur) [India], August 3 (ANI): The Government of Manipur has accorded approval to a significant proposal submitted by the Manipur Police Department for the establishment of a new Secretariat Police Station at Mantripukhri and creation of twelve new Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPO) posts in various districts across the state, a release said on Sunday.

As per the release, this strategic move is intended to bolster policing capabilities, improve supervision of investigations, and enhance overall law and order management in both existing and newly created districts for administrative convenience.

With the impending relocation of the State Civil Secretariat and Police Headquarters to Mantripukhri, there is a growing need to ensure adequate security coverage and effective law enforcement presence in the area.

The proposed Secretariat Police Station will provide essential policing services to not only the new Secretariat complex and Police Headquarters but also to several other critical institutions in the vicinity, such as the Manipur High Court, IIIT and the Forest Office Complex.

In view of the administrative complexity and increased security demands in the area, the government has also approved the creation of a dedicated SDPO, New Capital Complex, under the jurisdiction of Imphal East District.

This officer will be responsible for supervising the proposed Secretariat Police Station and the existing Heingang Police Station, thereby ensuring coordinated command, effective case monitoring, and timely response to emerging law and order situations.

Further, to address the longstanding shortage of supervisory officers in several districtsparticularly the newly created ones such as Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, Kamjong, Pherzawl, and Noney-the government has approved the creation of additional SDPO posts to improve the administrative and operational efficiency of district policing units, as per release.

The existing single SDPO structure in districts such as Chandel, Churachandpur, and Tamenglong has been found inadequate to meet the growing challenges of crime investigation, force deployment, and law and order supervision.

According to the release, the posts have been carefully mapped to specific police stations or subdivisions within the respective districts to ensure closer supervision of policing functions, improved public interface, and faster response to local issues.

In line with the government's commitment to fiscal responsibility and administrative prudence, the newly approved SDPO posts will be substituted from within the already sanctioned DSP/AC posts available in various units of the Police Department.

The reallocation involves substitution of posts from units within the Manipur Police, ensuring no additional financial burden on the state exchequer.

Additionally, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) post for the proposed Secretariat Police Station will be created by substituting one of the existing Inspector Posts, thereby optimising the use of internal human resources.

This structural enhancement is expected to have a transformative impact on policing efficiency across Manipur.

The revised supervisory structure will enable: Better command and control over police stations in remote and sensitive areas, Strengthened investigative oversight and case follow-up, More responsive law and order management, Improved border policing, especially in districts like Tengnoupal and Kamjong, and Efficient utilization of the existing sanctioned manpower, avoiding creation of additional financial liabilities.

The Government of Manipur and the State Police Department remain committed to modernising and enhancing policing infrastructure in a sustainable and citizen-centric manner, as per release.

The creation of the Secretariat Police Station and additional SDPO posts marks a progressive step toward this objective. (ANI)

