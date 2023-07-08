Imphal, Jul 8 (PTI) The Manipur government will provide security to farmers engaged in agricultural work in the ethnic strife-hit state, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at Police Headquarters here, Inspector General of Police I K Muivah said as the planting period of the agriculture season is very short, the police will provide security to farmers engaged in agriculture work.

The IGP said the state had recently reduced the number of security personnel deployed on VIP duty and will utilise them in providing security to farmers doing agricultural activities.

However, the farmers should contact the Superintendent of Police of their respective district before heading out for their work, the IGP said.

No farmers should go out for farming if they don't have any security cover, he said.

The IGP said 822 security personnel will be deployed in providing security to farmers in Imphal West district, 290 in Imphal East, 236 in Bishnupur, 147 in Thoubal, 204 in Kakching, 200 in Kangpokpi and 300 security personnel in Churachandpur district.

The IGP said that during the last 24 hours, state police and central forces conducted massive search operations in the vulnerable and fringe areas in Churachandpur district, Bishnupur and Kangpokpi district.

