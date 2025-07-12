Imphal (Manipur), July 12 (ANI): In the heart of the Imphal Valley, a quiet but visible transformation is underway. Once known more for its historical legacy than urban innovation, the city of Imphal is now stepping boldly into the future under the Smart City Mission, launched by the Government of India.

Selected in 2016 under the Fast Track Round of the mission, Imphal Smart City is currently implementing 24 urban development projects, with 17 already completed and the remaining 7 on track for completion by August 2025, according to Th. Harikumar Singh, CEO of Imphal Smart City Ltd.

Backed by a total funding of Rs 550 crore, the mission in Imphal seeks to seamlessly integrate the region's cultural heritage with smart infrastructure and technology-based solutions.

Among its most celebrated achievements is the revival of Kangla Nongpok Torban, a riverside promenade that now boasts open-air gyms, cycling paths, walking trails, and manicured green spaces. Close by, the Nongpok Thong, or Eastern Gate of Kangla Fort, has been faithfully reconstructed, reviving a symbol of Manipur's regal past.

"This project has been developed as a green space to attract tourism and give people a place to relax," Singh told ANI.

He added, "We wanted to rejuvenate the historic surroundings and transform an abandoned riverside into a public haven."

Public response has been overwhelmingly positive. Waikhom Ahanjao, a local elder, expressed appreciation: "Benches along Thangal Bazar are very helpful for people like me. It's small, but it means a lot."

Dominic, another local, added, "Earlier, we had to walk long distances without rest. Now the government has given us places to sit. We feel seen."

Several upcoming projects are further expected to enhance Imphal's urban landscape, including the Integrated Command and Control Centre (Rs 187 crore), smart parking zones, and the Thangal Road Cultural Plaza, which will serve as a pedestrian-friendly public space.

Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and recent unrest in the region, the Smart City initiative in Imphal has remained on course, driven by community participation, resilient planning, and a renewed sense of urgency.

As the final projects near completion, the city stands on the cusp of transformation, poised to emerge as a model for smart, inclusive, and culturally rooted urban development in the Northeast. (ANI)

