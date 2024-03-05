Kohima (Nagaland) [India], March 5 (ANI): The Indian Army organized an ESM Rally at Kaprang in Churachandpur of Manipur on Monday in continuation of its dedicated effort to connect with the Ex-Servicemen (ESM) fraternity. The rally is a follow-up to the rallies conducted by the Indian Army at Bishnupur and Senapati on February 26 and February 28 2024 respectively.

The Defence PRO of Manipur, Nagaland and Southern Arunachal Pradesh said that the event witnessed a significant turnout of over 900 personnel, including approximately 700 veterans, 28 Veer Naris, 132 widows, and 44 dependents. These included 10 war veterans of the 1965 war, 151 veterans from the 1971 war and a large number of Kargil War veterans,

Also Read | Bengaluru Prison Radicalisation Case: NIA Raids Multiple Locations Across 7 States in Lashkar-E-Taiba 'Fidayeen' Attack Conspiracy.

The General Officer Commanding, the Red Shield Division of the Indian Army interacted with the Veterans and Veer Naris and conveyed gratitude to the veterans and their families for their sacrifices and services to the nation, it stated.

He also appreciated the yeomen service by the ESM community to the Indian Army during the prevalent security situation in Manipur.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RPI Chief Ramdas Athawale Wants One Seat in Uttar Pradesh for LS Polls.

He assured all participants of expeditious redressal of their issues.

The primary objective of the rally was to facilitate the ESM community in registering and resolving grievances related to pension documentation and other anomalies.

Dedicated assistance booths were set up to provide support and guidance on crucial matters, including healthcare, pension anomalies, and ECHS Polyclinic services, it added.

The Ex-Servicemen Rally stands as a testament to the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to Veterans, Veer Naris and war widows, particularly in times of crisis in the region. It embodies the spirit of comradery and solidarity that defines the ethos of the Indian Armed Forces. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)