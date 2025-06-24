New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Indian Army and Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force and Border Security Forces, launched intelligence-based joint operations in the hills and valley districts of Manipur.

The operations conducted between June 16 to June 22 in Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching, Kamjong, Tengnoupal, Senapati, Imphal East and Imphal West resulted in the apprehension of 17 cadres, recovery of three IEDS, 24 weapons comprising of automatics, rifles, pistols, improvised mortars, grenades, ammunition and war-like stores.

Also Read | World Wi-Fi Day 2025: India Moves Towards Deeper Nationwide Wi-Fi Coverage, Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"Intelligence based joint operations launched by #IndianArmy and #AssamRifles formations under #SpearCorps, in coordination with @manipur_police, #CRPF and #BSF in the hill and valley districts of #Manipur, namely Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching, Kamjong, Tengnoupal, Senapati, Imphal East and Imphal West, between 16 - 22 Jun 25 have resulted in apprehension of 17 cadres, recovery of three IEDs, 24 weapons comprising automatics, rifles, pistols, improvised mortars, grenades, ammunition and war like stores," the post by Spear Corps on social media X read.

The apprehended cadres and recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur Police.

Also Read | Railway Ticket Price Hike: Indian Railways Set To Revise Passenger Fares From July 1, Check Details.

"The apprehended cadres and the recovered items have been handed over to #ManipurPolice," the post further read.

Earlier in Manipur on June 20, the Police informed that the law-and-order situation in Manipur had been normal in the past 24 hours except for a lone report of unprovoked firing in Bishnupur district, according to a press release.

On Thursday at approximately 3:00 PM, a cultivator from Phubala Awang Maning Leikai, namely Ningthoujam Biren Singh, was shot in his left arm by an unknown armed miscreant while he was working in his paddy field at Phubala Maning.

Biren Singh was initially taken to the District Hospital, Bishnupur, for medical treatment and later referred to the RIMS Hospital, Imphal. His condition is reported to be stable at present.

In response, security forces launched a search operation in and around Langchingmanbi, Heichanglok, and the western areas of Phubala village.

During the operation, security forces came under fire from unknown armed miscreants, and the forces retaliated accordingly. During the crossfire, one woman from Langchingmanbi village was found dead with a bullet injury. She was later identified as Mrs. Hoikholhing, wife of the village chief of Langchingmanbl.

Local police attended to the incident, and they transported the deceased to the District Hospital, Churachandpur, for necessary legal formalities. Cases have been registered in connection with the incidents, and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)