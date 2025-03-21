Imphal, Mar 21 (PTI) A day after the apex body of the Meitei community in Manipur's Jiribam district charged an MLA with supplying weapons to miscreants, the legislator on Friday rejected the allegation and described it as "unfortunate".

Jiri Apunba Lup (JAL), which issued a press statement making the allegation against the Jiribam MLA, also issued a clarification during the day saying it was not related to the organisation's "executive bodies".

Also Read | 'Wife Wants INR 5,000 a Day To Live With Me': Bengaluru Software Engineer Claims Wife Demands Money for Intimacy, Files Police Complaint.

"It is a false allegation and unfortunate. I have been working for the welfare of the people of Jiribam irrespective of religion and ethnicity. I am deeply upset by the allegation," the legislator, Md Achab Uddin, told reporters at his residence here on Friday.

He said he filed a complaint to the DGP of Manipur Police in connection with the allegations.

Also Read | Howrah Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Factory in Dhulgarh, 15 Fire Engines Deployed (Watch Videos).

It has also issued a clarification but that statement does not bear a signature, the MLA said.

"The MLA organised many meetings… supporting (miscreants) with monetary help, war gears and accessories. But the Muslims want to live peacefully with the Meiteis. So his plan failed," JAL had said in a statement on Thursday.

In the statement on Friday, the organisation said, "We want to clarify that it is not related and concerned with our executive bodies (sic)."

It also appealed to "all stakeholders and the public in general to maintain peace and harmony in the district of Jiribam."

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in Manipur in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister. The state assembly, which has tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)