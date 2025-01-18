Imphal, Jan 18 (PTI) Former Manipur minister and National People's Party (NPP) MLA N Kayisii died here on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He was 58.

Kayisii, a Naga, is the MLA from Tadubi constituency in Senapati district and also the NPP state president.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Girl Leaves Home for Lover, Family Attacks Wrong House in Krishnagiri Clash.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh condoled the death of Kayisii and said his service to the people of Manipur will always be remembered.

The CM visited the residence of Kayisii and offered his condolences.

Also Read | Hyderabad: People Stuck Mid-Air on Swing Ride for 10 Minutes Due to Technical Glitch at Annual 'Numaish' Exhibition (Watch Video).

Singh said, "Kayisii was soft-spoken, a very good man and a good leader. I had contacted him twice while he was ill. Very sorry over the loss."

Later in a post on X, the CM said "I am deeply saddened by the passing of N Kayisii, the respected MLA of Tadubi assembly constituency. His service to the people of Manipur and his commitment to the well-being of our state will always be remembered."

"At this moment of grief, my heartfelt condolences go out to his family, loved ones, and all who held him in high regard. May his soul rest in peace, and may we honour his memory by continuing the work he was so passionate about," he added.

Kayisii was minister of Tribal and Hill Areas department from 2017-2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)