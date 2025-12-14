Imphal (Manipur) [India], December 14 (ANI): Manipur Police and security forces carried out multiple operations across the state on Saturday, leading to the arrest of a drug dealer, the detention of an active cadre of the proscribed outfit PREPAK (PRO), and the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and explosives.

According to a release, Manipur Police arrested a drug dealer from the Porompat Pangal Leirak area under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East district. The accused has been identified as Baseimayum Yaibi, aged 47, a resident of Porompat Pangal Leirak. During the operation, police seized seven soap cases of Heroin from his possession.

In a separate operation on the same day, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of the proscribed outfit PREPAK (PRO). The arrested individual has been identified as Thangjam Priyobarta Singh, also known as Yokkhatpa, aged 35. He is a resident of Kumbi Mayai Leikai Ward No. 6 under Kumbi Police Station in Bishnupur district. Police said he was arrested at his residence.

Meanwhile, security forces also recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives from the Moltinchan Village area under Sugnu Police Station in Kakching district. The recovered items include one SLR without a magazine, one locally made bolt-action sniper rifle with an empty magazine, one double-barrel breech-loading gun (DBBL), one single-barrel breech-loading gun, and one locally made pistol with an empty magazine.

The recovery also included one 36 high-explosive hand grenade without a detonator, one empty magazine of a 7.62 mm LMG, three tube launchers, 15 rounds of SLR ammunition, five stun shells, and one 51 mm high-explosive bomb.

Last week, Security forces arrested four extortionists associated with the banned insurgent groups UNLF (PAMBEI) and SOREPA during coordinated operations across Imphal West district. The raids conducted under Sekmai Police Station, Lamphal Police Station, and Patsoi Police Station resulted in multiple arrests and significant recoveries, marking a major strike against extortion networks active in the region.

In the first operation, security forces apprehended two active cadres of UNLF (PAMBEI) from near Keystone Infra Pvt Ltd at Awang Wabagai under Sekmai-PS.

The arrested individuals were identified as 31-year-old Ningthoujam Nongpoknganba Meitei of Soibam Leikai, Ayangpalli Road, Imphal East district, who is currently residing at Kongba Ucheckon Lai Moriba, and 23-year-old Konthoujam Nelson Singh Thomba of Lambal Sabal Leikai, Imphal West district.

From their possession, security forces have seized a Maruti Swift four-wheeler, four mobile phones, one sling bag and two ID cards. Authorities said the duo had been extorting money from local businesses and contractors and were under surveillance following intelligence inputs regarding their movement. (ANI)

