Imphal (Manipur) [India], August 5 (ANI): The Manipur police reported that the overall law and order situation in the state remained normal over the past 24 hours.

Security forces continued search operations and area domination in fringe and vulnerable areas across various districts. Intelligence-based combing and cordon-and-search operations were conducted extensively to apprehend individuals involved in extortion and criminal activities, as stated in the release.

On August 4, security forces arrested an active cadre of the proscribed outfit People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK). The accused, identified as Pangambam Kepten Singh alias Sachikanta (51), was apprehended from his residence at Thoubal Haokha Maning Leikai in Thoubal district. One mobile phone with a SIM card and an Aadhaar card were recovered from his possession.

In a separate operation, Manipur Police arrested two vehicle lifters on August 4, from Lilong Dam near Anjuman Office, Lilong PS, Thoubal district, in connection with a previously registered FIR related to the theft of a Royal Enfield Interceptor from Lilong Kaleikhong. The arrested individuals were identified as Md. Mufasin (20) of Lilong Makha Leikai and Md. Aman (20) of Lilong Lou Tara, both from Thoubal district. The stolen black Royal Enfield Interceptor was recovered from their possession.

On August 3, Manipur Police detained three vehicles for violating traffic regulations, including driving without a Registration Certificate (RC) and lacking number plates. Additionally, tinted films were removed from 18 vehicles.

To ensure uninterrupted movement of essential goods, a total of 417 vehicles were escorted along National Highway-37 under strict security cover, including convoy arrangements in sensitive stretches.

The release further stated that a total of 111 nakas/checkpoints were set up across various districts in both hill and valley regions, with no detentions reported at these checkpoints.

The Manipur Police urged the public not to believe in rumours or false videos and to verify the authenticity of any suspicious content by contacting the Central Control Room at 9233522822. The police also cautioned that uploading or circulating fake posts on social media could lead to legal consequences.

Additionally, an appeal was made to the public to immediately return any looted arms, ammunition, or explosives to the police or nearest security forces. (ANI)

