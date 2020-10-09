Imphal (Manipur) [India], October 9 (ANI): Manipur police on Friday recovered arms and ammunition in a search operation in and around Nambol Khathong Maning Pat, said the state police department.

"On October 9, at about 5 am, a combined team of CDO-Unit, Bishnupur and a column of the 16 AR conducted an extensive search operation in and around Nambol Khathong Maning Pat," Manipur Police said in a statement.According to the release issued by Manipur police, the arms and ammunition recovered included one AK -56 rifle, one AK 56 magazine, two 9 mm pistols, two 9 mm pistol magazine, one 22 mm pistol, one 22 pistol magazine, five Lethode bombs, one handheld set, 22 pieces of AK-56 ammunition, eight 9 mm ammunition, nine M-16 ammunition and one M-16 grenade.

The seized items were handed over to Nambol police station for further necessary action and a case has also been registered. An investigation is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

