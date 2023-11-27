Imphal, Nov 27 (PTI) Poppy plantation on around 1 acre of land was destroyed in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Monday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

The fresh poppy plantation in Suangkuang of Singngat sub-division was detected during an inspection of the areas where such fields were destroyed earlier, he said.

"On the third day of the joint survey being carried out at the sites where poppy plantations were previously destroyed in Churachandpur, a total of 5 locations were selected by Police, Forest, NAB, AR and District Administration for today. The joint team which included the DFO Churachandpur found that 4 out of 5 locations had no new poppy cultivations. The four locations are Ponlen, Mongken, Teiseng-Zongmakot, and Dumlian," he posted on X.

"One of the centres i.e. Suangkuang under Singngat Sub Division (Churachandpur District) was found with new poppy cultivation of around 1 Acre. The cultivation was completely destroyed today," he added.

