Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 13 (ANI): Manipur reported 214 new COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the total count of cases to 21,425.

The state has 3,068 active cases at present while 18,144 people have recovered from the viral infection.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 4 Jawans Martyred in Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan, Indian Army Kills 7-8 Pak Soldiers in Retaliatory Firing.

According to the state government, 213 people succumbed to the virus today.

With 44,878 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases wernt up to 87,28,795. (ANI)

Also Read | Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package 3.0: Income Tax Relief for Real-Estate Developers, Home Buyers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)