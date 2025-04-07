Thoubal (Manipur) [India], April 7 (ANI): Security forces conducted search operations and area domination and seized a large cache of arms and ammunition from the forest area of the general area under Heirok Police Station in the Thoubal district.

The forces recovered 1(one) SLR with 01(one) Magazine, 01(one) 12 Bore Single Barrel Gun, 21(twenty) nos. of 7.62 mm Ammunition, 14(fourteen) nos. of Blank Cartridge, 03(three) nos. of Kartoos, 01(one) no. of Firing Pin, 08(eight) nos. of Tear Smoke Shell (SR), 11(eleven) nos. of Tear Smoke Shell (N), 01(one) Tear Smoke Shell (Chilli), 03(three) nos. of Stun Shell.

Items such as camouflage trousers, camouflage shirts, camouflage bags, jungle boots, and blankets were also seized.

Taking to X, Manipur Police wrote, "Security forces conducted search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During the operation, the following items were recovered. 1(one) SLR with 01(one) Magazine, 01(one) 12 Bore Single Barrel Gun, 21(twenty) nos. of 7.62 mm Ammunition, 14(fourteen) nos. of Blank Cartridge, 03(three) nos. of Kartoos, 01(one) no. of Firing Pin, 08(eight) nos. of Tear Smoke Shell (SR), 11(eleven) nos. of Tear Smoke Shell (N), 01(one) Tear Smoke Shell (Chilli), 03(three) nos. of Stun Shell."

"03(three) nos. of BP Jacket with 02(two) Plates, 02(two) nos. of Camouflage Trouser, 14(fourteen) nos. of Camouflage Shirt, 04(four) nos. of Camouflage Bag, 02(two) nos. of School Bag, 04 (four) nos. of Camouflage P Cap, 01(one) Sleeping Bag, 02(two) pairs of Jungle boot, 01(one) pair of Sport Shoes, 12(twelve) nos. of Betadine, 16 (sixteen) nos. of Syringe, 04(four) nos. of IV Set, 80(eighty) nos. of Paracetamol Tablet, 01(one) Cotton Roll, 07(seven) nos. of Blanket, 03(three) nos. of Jar, 03(three) nos. of Bucket, 01(one) no. of Batu, 02(two) nos. of Milk Bottle, 01(one) no. of Notice Board, 01(one) no. of Tata Safari, and 02(two) nos. Gypsy from the forest area of general area Heirok Part-III Uyok Ching under Heirok-PS, Thoubal district," the post read.

"While the search operation was going on, the security forces were fired upon by miscreants suspected to be KCP(PWG). The fire was retaliated appropriately by the security forces. A huge camp was discovered where the armed miscreants had apparently taken shelter on and off. The above-noted items were recovered from the said camp," it added.

In a similar search operation, security forces recovered .1(one) .32 Pistol without Magazine, 1(one) empty INSAS Magazine, 10 (ten) nos. of 9 mm live round and 1(one) Tear Smoke Grenade from Makou Hill Range near Pourabi village under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East District.

Earlier on Sunday, security forces recovered arms and ammunition in a search operation from the general area of Kamranga under Jiribam police station in Manipur.

The forces recovered three DBBL guns, one country-made SBBL gun, five 12 Bore live rounds and four Camouflage Bullet Proof jackets.

On Friday, the Army and Manipur Police apprehended two cadres and recovered a pistol from Karpur Sangha of Imphal East district.

On April 4, 2025, the Army and Manipur Police recovered four weapons in Chandpur of Bishnupur district: one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), one Carbine, one .303 Rifle, one Double-Barrel Rifle, ammunition, and war-like stores. In addition, one SLR, one 303 Rifle, one gun with a telescopic sight, one 0.177 gun, two Pistols, ammunition, and war-like stores were recovered from Khongam Pat of Imphal West.

On the same day, in the Kakching district, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police apprehended two cadres and recovered two pistols, ammunition and war-like stores from Khongjom Khebaching, Churachandpur district. Two caders were also recovered from D Vaison of the same district.

In Imphal East district, one Carbine, four Pistols, one .22 Rifle, one 12 Bore Single Barrel Rifle, two Single Bore Barrel Rifles, grenades, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered from Ngariyan Hill. (ANI)

