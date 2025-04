New Delhi, April 7: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Bihar on Monday. As part of his trip, he will join JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar's padyatra and attend a seminar titled ‘Safeguarding the Constitution’ in Patna. Before attending the conference in Patna, Rahul Gandhi will first travel to Begusarai, where he will participate in the “Stop Migration, Give Jobs (Palayan roko naukari do)” march led by former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

This march aims to raise awareness about the mass migration of youth from Bihar due to a lack of employment opportunities. Gandhi will join the padyatra, signalling his solidarity with the youth in their fight for jobs and better opportunities within the state. According to the itinerary, Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Patna Airport at 9:50 AM and depart for Begusarai at 10:10 a.m. After participating in the padyatra, he will return to Patna by 1:00 p.m. Rahul Gandhi To Launch ‘White T-Shirt Movement’ in Bihar, Seeks Youth Participation in ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ March (Watch Video).

Upon his return, he will attend the Constitution Protection Conference at the Sri Krishna Memorial Hall. Following the conference, Gandhi will meet Congress leaders at Sadakat Ashram, before heading back to Delhi in the evening, with his departure scheduled for 4:10 p.m. Rahul Gandhi will engage with the local community, addressing their concerns and highlighting the pressing issues faced by the youth in the region. Rahul Gandhi on Visit to Bihar on April 7; To Take Part in ‘Palayan Roko Naukri Do’ March, Address Meetings at Congress Headquarters.

His visit comes ahead of the crucial Bihar assembly elections, where the Congress is expected to contest alongside a united opposition front. Earlier on Sunday Rahul Gandhi shared a video message on social media to rally the youth of Bihar. In his post, he wrote: “Young friends of Bihar, I am coming to Begusarai on 7th April, to walk shoulder to shoulder with you in the 'Stop Migration, Give Jobs' Yatra. The aim is to make the entire world see the sentiments of the youth of Bihar, their struggle, their suffering. You too come wearing a White T-Shirt, ask questions, raise your voice – to put pressure on the government for your rights, to remove it. Join the White T-Shirt Movement by registering here: http://whitetshirt.in Let us together make Bihar a state of opportunities.”

