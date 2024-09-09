Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 9 (ANI): Several students from different schools, colleges and universities in Imphal rallied towards the Raj Bhavan on Monday, demanding the resignation of the Director General of Police, Security Advisor and also the Governor amid the recent spike of violence and crisis that has gripped the northeastern state since last year.

The students further demanded the withdrawal of the paramilitary forces and also the resignation of the 50 MLAs on moral grounds. The students were carrying banners and posters as they walked towards the Raj Bhavan.

"This rally is to give the information to the concerned authorities that there is no difference between living in a cage and living in the Imphal Valley. There are no safety zones right now. The Kukis claimed that they have missiles that can target up to 20 KM. We thus want the central government, the governor, to give the unified command to our Chief Minister to regulate the actions of Assam Rifles, the central forces and all the misconducts," said the General Secretary of Dhanamanjuri University Student Union.

"It is a collective effort from the students from different colleges to make them hear our demands. We want the resignation of the governor, the security advisor and the DGP," he further added.

"We are here in front of the governor to request him to give the unified command to our Chief Minister within 24 hours. Apart from this, we want them to regulate the Assam Rifles since they have been accused of misconduct since the start of the violence," another protestor said.

The students also staged a sit-in on the road and shouted slogans.

Amid all this, security was beefed up in the area, with security personnel being seen carrying riot shields and riot control vehicles present there.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh handed over an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakhs to the family of people killed in the violence in Koutruk.

In a post on X, Manipur CM said, "Representatives of the JAC against the brutal killing of (L) Ngangbam (O) Surbala Devi by Kuki militants at Koutruk called on me at my Secretariat. An ex gratia amount of Rs 10 lakhs has been handed over to the bereaved family as a small gesture from the government, recognizing the deep loss they have endured. While no financial assistance can truly compensate for the life lost, it is our responsibility to stand by the affected families and offer them support in these difficult times." (ANI)

