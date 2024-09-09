Patna, September 9: Dengue cases in Bihar are rising rapidly with 55 new cases being reported in the past 24 hours, said officials here on Monday. Of these, 27 have been identified in Patna. Within Patna, the Azimabad zone has been particularly affected, recording 13 cases, while Kankarbagh and Bankipur zones have reported five cases each. On Saturday, dengue claimed two more lives in the state capital, bringing the total number of deaths due to the disease in the state to five.

Beyond Patna, other districts are also seeing a rise in cases. Five new cases were reported in Samastipur and four in Saran within the last 24 hours. The situation is becoming increasingly alarming, and health authorities are intensifying their efforts to control the spread of the virus and provide necessary medical support to the affected areas. Currently, over 45 dengue patients are receiving treatment in various government and non-government hospitals across Patna. Dengue Outbreak: Karnataka Government Notifies Mosquito-Borne Fever As ‘Epidemic Disease’.

Since January, a total of 1,123 dengue cases have been reported, with Patna being particularly affected, accounting for 523 of these cases. In addition to Patna, districts such as Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Siwan, and West Champaran are also experiencing significant numbers of dengue cases. The situation is compounded by a rise in viral flu cases in the state. Dengue Alert in Indore: 16 People Test Positive in Last 24 Hours in Madhya Pradesh Town; 314 Cases Reported This Year.

Dr. Subhash Chandra Prasad, the District Infectious Disease Control Officer, has issued a public advisory. “I urge residents to sleep under mosquito nets and to use mosquito repellents to protect themselves from bites. We have also asked people to spray kerosene oil or other chemicals in stagnant water to prevent mosquito breeding. Residents are advised to avoid allowing water to accumulate around their homes, refrain from keeping water in coolers during the season, and regularly check behind refrigerators to ensure no water is collecting,” Dr Prasad said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2024 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).