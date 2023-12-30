Churachandpur, Dec 30 (PTI) Heavy gunfire was reported between unidentified gunmen and police commandos in Manipur's Moreh around 3:50pm on Saturday, officials said.

According to eyewitnesses, unidentified gunmen targeted vehicles carrying police commandos when they were moving towards Key Location Point (KLP) from Moreh.

Also Read | Online Scam in Gujarat: Offering Part-Time Jobs, Two College Dropouts Dupe People of Rs 60 Crore in Three Months; Arrested.

"One policeman sustained splinter injuries when they come under attack while crossing M Chahnou village section of Imphal-Moreh road," an officer confirmed.

The injured policeman is undergoing treatment at 5 Assam Rifles camp, the officer added.

Also Read | UK Dog Attack: Pet American XL Bully Rips Off Man’s Genitals in Derbyshire.

According to preliminary reports, indiscriminate firing was continuing near New Moreh entrance gate and M Chahnou village.

Sources added that two houses were also set ablaze in Moreh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)