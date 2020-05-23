India News | Manipur's COVID-19 Tally Stands at 27

Imphal [Manipur], May 23 (ANI): One more person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Manipur, taking the state count of COVID-19 infection to 27.

"One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in West Imphal district yesterday," government authorities said.

Out of the total number of infections, 25 cases are still active.

On Friday, the state government had set up two dedicated COVID-19 quarantine centers for transgenders.

There are 69,597 active cases of COVID-19 in India at present. As many as 3720 people have lost their lives due to the infection. (ANI)

