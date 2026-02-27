Mumbai, February 27: Amid confusion over the exact Holi 2026 date due to a Chandra Grahan on March 3, investors have been wondering whether the Indian stock market holiday will fall on March 3 or March 4. The uncertainty has led to questions among traders about when the BSE and NSE will remain shut.

As per the official holiday list available on the websites of BSE and National Stock Exchange of India, the stock market will remain closed on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, on account of Holi. This means there will be no trading activity on March 4, and markets will reopen as per the regular schedule. Stock Market Holidays March 2026: Full List and Holiday Dates.

According to the BSE holiday calendar, trading will remain suspended in the Equity Segment and Equity Derivatives Segment. Activity in the Currency Derivatives Segment, NDS RST, and Tri Party Repo segments will also remain closed on March 3.

However, in the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts segment, trading will be suspended during the morning session from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The evening session will resume at 5:00 PM and continue until 11:55 PM. Bank Holidays in March 2026: Full State-Wise List of Holiday Dates.

Before Holi 2026, the market had observed holidays on January 15 for MCGM Election Day and January 26 for Republic Day. Holi will mark the third stock market holiday of 2026.

Stock Market Holidays in March 2026

After Holi on March 3, the next stock market holiday will fall on March 26 for Ram Navami, followed by another closure on March 31 for Mahavir Jayanti. This means there will be three stock market holidays in March 2026.

Investors are advised to check the official holiday calendar on the BSE and NSE websites to avoid any last minute confusion regarding trading sessions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).