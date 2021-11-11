Imphal, Nov 11 (PTI) Lone LJP MLA in Manipur Karam Shyam joined the BJP on Thursday.

Shyam, a former minister, joined the BJP in presence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh at a programme in Lilong Chajing Mairenkhong in the Imphal West district.

Also Read | Gujarat Horror: Minor Girl Raped, Strangled to Death in Bharuch District.

The chief minister exuded confidence that the BJP would again return to power with the help of Shyam after winning absolute majority in the assembly polls next year.

Shyam was also felicitated at a function at the BJP's state headquarters.

Also Read | ISI Supporting Infiltration Bids In India, Pakistani Terrorist Reveals to NIA.

The party's state unit president A Sarda Devi and national spokesperson Sambit Patra were among the leaders present at the function.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)