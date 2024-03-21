Chandigarh, Mar 21 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday held a meeting with AAP MLAs and leaders in Bathinda and asked them to ensure the victory of party candidate Gurmeet Singh Khudian in the Lok Sabha polls.

Khudian, who is a cabinet minister, has been fielded from the Bathinda seat which is presently represented by Akali MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Mann, who is also the president of the AAP's Punjab unit, asked the party leaders to inform the people about the work undertaken by the state government in the last two years.

Mann expressed confidence that the Aam Aadmi Party will win the Bathinda seat.

"Our government in Punjab has worked tirelessly in the past two years. People have seen our work and they are with us," said Mann.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1.

