Latur, Mar 21 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Latur district have registered a case against four persons for allegedly duping a nationalised bank of over Rs 35 lakh by posing as government employees and using fake documents, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Amit Tanaji Patil, Sham Vanjari, Shankar Mahadev Khadke and Sachin Nagnath Dhoble, first availed of a loan of Rs 22.6 lakh from the bank's branch on Ausa Road in Latur. Later, they borrowed Rs 12. 5 lakh more, he said.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal's Legal Team Moves Supreme Court After Delhi High Court Denies Interim Relief in Excise Policy Case.

The bank launched a probe after the accused defaulted on repayment of the loans granted to them between 2019 and 2022. It was found out they were not government and had submitted fake documents to the bank.

The bank then approached a court which ordered registration of a case, the official said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Metro Suicide: Student of National School of Law Ends Life by Jumping in Front of Metro Train.

The Shivaji Nagar police have booked the four individuals and an investigation is underway, said inspector Dilip Sagar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)