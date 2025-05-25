Patiala, May 25 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal Sunday paid obeisance at Kali Mata Mandir here. Both the leaders announced a facelift of the temple, said an official release.

They said that the 'sarovar' of the temple that remained dry for the last 30 years will be rejuvenated.

They said that the back gate which serves as a primary access point during high traffic periods is proposed to be reopened and renovated.

Mann and Kejriwal said that all temple entrances will also be aesthetically restored to maintain architectural symmetry and improve crowd management.

Keeping with Sikh and Hindu traditions of community service, daily 'langar' service for devotees, particularly those visiting from remote areas or from economically weaker backgrounds, will be started, they said.

A comprehensive master plan with future construction, heritage preservation, pilgrim services, sanitation, parking and traffic flow in consultation with urban and religious planning experts is being prepared, they said.

The devotees' hall will also be upgraded to provide comfort to senior citizens, women with children and differently abled devotees, especially during extreme weather conditions.

The temple houses a six-foot idol of 'Maa Kali' and the sacred 'Paawan Jyot' from West Bengal, they said, adding that in addition to the primary sanctum of 'Maa Kali', the temple complex also houses an older shrine of Shri Raj Rajeshwari, an embodiment of Shakti.

