New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' has highlighted India's heritage, history and culture, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday.

Reddy was speaking at the inauguration of an exhibition -- 'Jana Shakti: A Collective Power' -- to commemorate the 100th episode of the radio programme at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) here.

He said the exhibition highlights various important themes, visions and thoughts discussed by the prime minister through 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"Mann Ki Baat highlighted the heritage, history and culture of India. It has public interaction, public awareness, public welfare, public respect and public participation at its core," Reddy said.

The exhibition, curated by art critic Alka Pande, showcases the work of 12 notable modern and contemporary Indian artists on various themes -- water conservation, 'Nari Shakti', awareness on COVID-19, and India and the world.

Other themes highlighted at the exhibition include Swachh Bharat, environment and climate change, Indian agriculture, yoga and Ayurveda, Indian science and space, sports and fitness, India @ 75 and Amrit Kaal, and celebrating northeast India.

The use of 3D projection technology at the exhibition provided visitors with a stimulating experience.

The event was also attended by Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan, and philanthropist and art collector Kiran Nadar, among others.

