Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 30 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha condemned the killing of Police Head Constable Ali Mohammad by terrorists on Saturday in Anantnag adding that his supreme sacrifice won't go in vain.

"I strongly condemn the brutal killing of our J&K Police HC Ali Mohammad in Anantnag district by terrorists. His supreme sacrifice won't go in vain," Sinha tweeted.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Two Encounters Underway Between Militants and Security Forces in Pulwama and Budgam.

"The perpetrators of this barbaric act will be punished soon. My deepest condolences to the family of the martyr," he added.

Terrorists fired upon a policeman in Hassan Pora locality of the Bijbehara area in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

Also Read | School Reopening: Here's A List Of States, Cities Reopening Schools, Colleges And Universities From Feb 1.

Ali Mohammad was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

"Police has registered a case and investigation is under progress. The area has been cordoned and searches in the area is going on," said local police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)