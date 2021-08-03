New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and discussed the implementation of New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the Union Territory.

Sinha shared the initiatives taken by the J-K government for the implementation of NEP 2020, while also strengthening the industry-academia partnerships, setting up Center for Invention, Innovation, Incubation, and Training (CIIIT) Centres, skill development of students at the higher secondary level, and catalyzing quality academic research in all fields.

He also informed the minister of the UT-wide campaign of the government to lay a strong foundation for transforming the education system by revising and revamping various aspects of the education structure to meet the aspiration goals envisioned under NEP-2020.

"Holistic and multidisciplinary education, optimal learning environment and support for students, competency-based learning, regular training of teachers, students' feedback system, promotion of languages, art and culture are now the integral part of the reforms being taken by the government for improving the quality of education and enhancing learning outcomes," Sinha said.

Highlighting the J-K government's focus on re-skilling and up-skilling youth for their all-round development, Sinha said, "Working in this direction, we are planning to set up more CIIITs across the UT. The government has set the target to impart skill training to 5000 students in various degree colleges in 25 different courses."

"We are also giving the much-needed impetus to bridge the social and gender gaps in school education by ensuring equity and inclusion at all levels for improving the literacy rate of the UT," he added.

Further, the Lt Governor informed that the J-K government has laid a robust mechanism to ensure that the benefits of Prime Minister's "PM Cares for Children" and J&K Government's Special Assistance Scheme for COVID Mortalities 'SASCM' scheme reach every child affected due to the Covid pandemic.

During the meeting, a discussion of including foundational literacy and numeracy, critical life skills, vocational skills development, basic education, and continuing education in the educational framework was also held. (ANI)

