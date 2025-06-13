Nainital, Jun 13 (PTI) The Haridwar Municipal Corporation cancelled a tender for operating the Mansa Devi Temple ropeway ahead of a verdict by the Uttarakhand High Court on a petition that the bidding process allowed firms without any experience in the sector.

The cancellation comes after the high court expressed concern and displeasure over the safety of passengers and alleged lack of transparency in the tender process.

During a hearing before the division bench of Chief Justice G Narender and Justice Alok Mehra, the municipal corporation's lawyer Sandeep Kothari informed the court that the tender had been withdrawn.

The high court's order on the petition filed by ropeway specialist company Usha Breco Limited is expected soon.

The controversy began in April when the Municipal Corporation of Haridwar issued a tender for the operation and maintenance of the Mansa Devi temple ropeway.

Usha Breco Limited filed a petition in the high court saying that firms with no experience in ropeway services, including those involved in road and construction works, were allowed to participate in the bidding process.

Firms from sectors like highways, bridges, tunnels, telecommunications, and even hospitals were included, the petition said.

According to the petition, changes in tender conditions were made by the municipal commissioner without the approval of the municipal corporation board, raising concerns about the process and transparency.

During earlier hearings, the high court expressed surprise over the facts of the case and constituted a five-member inquiry committee to review the tender terms. The committee has submitted its report to the court.

