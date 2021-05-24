Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) Mumbai Police constable Vinayak Shinde, an accused in the Mansukh Hiran murder case, was dismissed from the service on Monday under special powers, an official said.

Earlier, Mumbai Police inspector Sachin Waze and his colleague Assistant Police Inspector Riyaz Hisamuddin Kazi, arrested by the NIA in the case of the SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence and the subsequent death of Hiran, were dismissed from service.

Additional Commissioner of Police (West Region) Sandip Karnik sacked Shinde under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India, the official said.

Hiran, a businessman based in Thane, purportedly owned the SUV that was found parked outside Ambani's residence in south Mumbai on February 25. His body was found in a creek in the Thane district on March 5.

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials had arrested Shinde (55), an accused in the alleged fake encounter case of gangster Lakhan Bhaiyya on parole, and a cricket bookie in connection with the Hiran murder case.

The bookie had allegedly provided five SIM cards to Waze, who is a prime accused in the SUV and Hiran murder cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)