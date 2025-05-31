New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): In a significant step towards strengthening healthcare infrastructure for workers, Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the newly constructed 30-bedded Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital at Kala Amb, Himachal Pradesh today.

Designed to be upgradable up to 100 beds, the hospital marks a major milestone in expanding quality healthcare services under the ESI scheme in the region.

Dr. Mandaviya also felicitated the construction workers who played a vital role in building the hospital, underscoring the government's commitment to honouring the dignity of labour.

"This hospital is not just a walled structure--it is a shrine that honours our Shram Shakti, the strength of our nation. It is this very force that has built our nation, recognizing and uplifting this strength is essential to moving our country forward," he said.

Union Minister announced that the government has decided to establish medical colleges in all ESIC hospitals with 200 or more beds. Furthermore, 40 per cent of seats in these institutions will be reserved for the wards of Insured Persons, ensuring greater educational opportunities for workers' families, he added.

The minister highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has truly worshipped and respected the labour force of India. That is why ESIC is continuously expanding its branches, and the inauguration of this 30-bedded hospital is part of that mission, he added.

He assured that ESIC hospitals are there for all workers, whether the cost of medication is one rupee or one crore rupees. He added that every life is equally valuable and no compromise would be made in the treatment of the poor. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands poverty like no other, and that is why today we are witnessing the true recognition and dignity being given to the poor and to our workers.

Highlighting the government's resolve to ensure accessible healthcare for all, Union Minister shared a poignant example: "When a file seeking approval for Rs2 crore worth of life-saving medicines for the son of a poor insured worker was brought before us, it was sanctioned without delay. Poverty should never be a barrier to life-saving care." He added that the goal is to create a healthy citizenry, which would, in turn, lead to a healthy society and ultimately result in a healthy nation.

He concluded by reaffirming the government's commitment towards the welfare of our workforce. Dr Mandaviya promised that all recruitment processes will be completed in mission mode, and all vacancies in the ESIC hospitals will be filled so that our workers receive all the care and services which they deserve, a release said.

Built at a cost of around Rs.100 crore, this modern hospital is expected to benefit over 1 lakh beneficiaries, offering improved infrastructure and access to advanced healthcare services for residents of Sirmaur and neighbouring districts. The hospital will be equipped with essential departments such as General Medicine, Surgery, Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, Ophthalmology (Eye) and Dental along with various support services such as modular Operation Theatre, CSSD, Medical Gas Pipeline System etc. It will offer both Outpatient (OPD) and Inpatient (IPD) care, effectively meeting the medical needs of ESI beneficiaries. (ANI)

