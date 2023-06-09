Sangrur (Punjab) [India], June 9 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday visited the PGI Satellite Centre in Sangrur where he engaged in a productive discussion with the dedicated doctors and staff and commended the efforts of the PGI team.

The Director of PGI, Professor Vivek Lal, was also present during the visit.

During his address in Sangrur, Mandaviya stated, "The establishment of the PGI Satellite Centre in Sangrur is a remarkable step forward in our mission to provide world-class healthcare to every citizen. I commend the efforts of the PGI team, under the guidance of Professor Vivek Lal, for their dedication to ensuring top-notch medical services for the people of this region. This centre will alleviate the burden on the main PGI centre in Chandigarh while delivering exceptional care closer to the community."

The Minister further added, "The government's commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure is further demonstrated through the inauguration of wellness centres in Chandigarh and Panchkula, promoting preventive healthcare and fostering a culture of well-being. We strive to make healthcare accessible and affordable for all residents of Punjab."

The PGI Satellite Centre, an extension of the renowned Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, was established to provide world-class healthcare services to the people of Sangrur and alleviate the burden on the main PGI centre, the release stated.

The PGI Satellite Centre in Sangrur, equipped with modern facilities and a team of skilled medical professionals, has been a significant endeavour in expanding healthcare accessibility in the region.

The centre aims to offer specialized care and diagnostic services to patients, reducing the need for them to travel long distances to avail themselves of advanced medical treatments. The establishment of the PGI Satellite Centre marks a milestone in the government's commitment to ensuring high-quality healthcare for all citizens, it read.

It further read Minister's visit and interactions with the healthcare professionals at the PGI Satellite Centre underscore the government's unwavering commitment to improving healthcare services in the country. The satellite centre's advanced facilities, combined with the expertise of the medical staff, further reinforce the government's efforts to ensure equitable healthcare access for all. (ANI)

