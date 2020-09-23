New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): After Jammu and Kashmir became a Union Territory, many past anomalies had to be corrected, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI on Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020 here, Singh said, "In erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, official languages provision existed from 1957-- Urdu and English were accepted as official language. After becoming a union territory, many past anomalies had to be corrected and the process is going on."

He further added, "One great anomaly was that these two languages, put together, are not spoken even by 1 per cent population of Jammu and Kashmir."

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill 2020 by a voice vote.

The Bill gives official language status to Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi, English, and Urdu in the Union Territory. (ANI)

