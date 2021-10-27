Chennai, Oct 27 (PTI) A member of the outlawed Maoist outfit, wanted in several cases in Jharkhand, relocated to Chennai six months ago and took up work at a construction site to evade police. He was arrested here on Wednesday following a tip-off, the police said.

Sukkur Kanju, affiliated to the 'Comrade Deepak' faction in Jharkhand and hailing from a village in Hazaribagh district of that State, has been living and working at Ennore in north Chennai.

"He was working as a labourer in a construction site (an ongoing Tamil Nadu Housing Board project) near the Ennore thermal power station for the past six months and living there," a police official said.

"We got a tip-off from our Jharkhand counterparts about his presence here. A special team was put on the job, which identified and secured him. He was questioned and later arrested," the official told PTI. The 31-year old man would be handed over to the Jharkhand police, the official said.

The Maoist faces cases, including those under the Explosives Substances Act. He was also wanted in cases related to conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder and arson. He managed to conceal his identity in Chennai by producing fake documents, the official added.

