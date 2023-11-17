Latehar (Jharkhand), Nov 17 (PTI) A CPI (Maoist), who joined the banned organisation in 2018, surrendered before Jharkhand police on Friday, police said.

Jitendra Nagesia, alias Jitendra Kisan, surrendered before Latehar deputy commissioner Himanshu Mohan and SP Anjani Anjan, police added.

"Jharkhand police and CRPF have jointly been carrying out operations against the Maoists in the district. We appeal to other Maoists in the organisation to surrender and return to normal life," Anjan said.

The SP said Nagesia, who was active in Buda Pahar area, was wanted in four different cases in three police stations — Baresanr, Chipadohar and Mahuadanr — of the district.

