Latehar, Oct 28 (PTI) A senior Maoist leader, having a total bounty of Rs 8 lakh, was arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Saturday, police said.

Aghanu Ganju, a sub-zonal commander of CPI(Maoist), was wanted in 78 cases registered in 15 police stations of Latehar, Gumla, Lohardaga and Ranchi districts, they said.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia Bail Plea: Supreme Court To Deliver Order on AAP Leader Bail Application in Delhi Liquor Policy Cases on October 30.

He was also wanted by the NIA, they added.

Acting on a tip-off, he was arrested from the Betar forest in Chandwa police station area, they said.

Also Read | Budhni Election 2023: Congress Candidate Vikram Matsal to Take on BJP’s Shivraj Shingh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History.

Maintaining that the arrest was a major success for the security forces, Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan said Aghanu was considered the right hand of CPI(Maoists)'s regional head Ravindra Ganju.

"The Maoists suffered a major setback with Aghanu's arrest, and after this, only five-six extremists remain in Ravindra Ganju's squad," the SP said.

Aghanu was sent to judicial custody by a court, police said.

He was the prime accused in the 2019 attack on a police team at Lukaiyan Mode in the Chandwa police station area, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)