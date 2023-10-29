Latur, Oct 29 (PTI) At least nine women climbed up a 70-feet overhead water tank in Maharashtra's Latur city on Sunday for the Maratha reservation.

The women climbed atop the water tank located in the Gandhi Chowk area at around 3 pm. Despite appeals made by the police and district officials, they refused to come down.

Tehsildar Saudagar Tandle and police officials are trying to convince the protestors but they refused to budge and even threatened to jump.

Separately, members of Maratha Kranti Morcha launched an indefinite hunger strike in the city on the appeal made by the Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange.

The protesters said they will continue the fight until the reservation is granted but won't take extreme steps like committing suicide.

