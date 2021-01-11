Nashik, Jan 11 (PTI) Renowned Marathi litterateur Madhu Mangesh Karnik has been selected for the prestigious Janasthan Award for the year 2021.

Karnik will receive the award in a ceremony to be organised in Nashik on March 10, Award Committee president Vilas Lonari told reporters here.

The award was instituted by the Kusumagraj Pratishthan in Nashik in 1991 with an objective to honour litterateurs and artists who have made special contribution to the Marathi literature.

The biennial award carries Rs 1 lakh cash, a memento and a citation.

Born on April 28, 1933, Karnik has written many novels and poems.

He was the president of the 64th All India Marathi Literary Meet which was held in Ratnagiri in 1990.

Noted litterateurs like Vijay Tendulkar, Vinda Karandikar, Indira Sant to name a few had received the Janasthan award in the past.

