Chandigarh, Apr 15 (PTI) The Haryana government on Friday directed its employees across departments to mark their attendance using the biometric system.

Earlier, exemption was granted to employees from marking attendance using the biometric system in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Marking attendance through the biometric system resumed a week ago.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said it is mandatory for all the employees to mark their attendance in offices through Aadhaar-Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) so that their working hours can be tracked and monitored regularly, according to an official statement.

Kaushal issued the directions while presiding over a meeting here regarding marking attendance through AEBAS, the statement said.

The employee who will have the highest attendance according to the AEBAS record will get an appreciation certificate, the chief secretary said.

During the meeting, officers from various departments highlighted some technical issues in AEBAS, the statement said.

The chief secretary directed the concerned department to rectify the technical issues at the earliest so that the employees do not face any inconvenience while marking their attendance, it said.

