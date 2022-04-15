Srinagar, April 15: A village Sarpanch, associated with the BJP, was killed by militants in J&K's Baramulla district on Friday, police said.

"Mansoor Ahmad Bangroo was shot and killed by militants in an apple orchard in Goushbugh village of Pattan tehsil on Friday evening. Jammu and Kashmir: Gunfight Breaks Out Between Terrorists and Security Forces in Shopian.

"He was associated with the BJP. The area has been cordoned off for searches," a source said.

