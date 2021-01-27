Udhagamandalam (TN) Jan 27 (PTI) A married man was on Wednesday sentenced to a total of 44 years imprisonment by a Mahila court here for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in 2017 and impregnating her after holding out the promise of marriage.

Delivering the verdict,Judge Arunachalam sentenced Antony Vinodh to 44 years imprisonment under various sections of the POCSO act and IPC and slapped a fine of Rs one lakh on him.

He was sentenced to 20 years under 5L of the POCSO Act, another 20 years under 5J, two years under Section 506 of the IPC and another two years under IPC Section 351, Public Prosecutor Malini Prabhakar told reporters.

All the sentences will run concurrently, the PP said.

The prosecution case was that 34-year-old Antony Vinodh, a catering degree holder and a married man, befriended the 12th standard student in 2017 and impregnated her.

On knowing about this, he got her to undergo an abortion twice.

The girl narrated what she had gone through to her parents, who lodged a complaint with police, following which the man was arrested in September 2017.

