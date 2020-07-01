Muzaffarnagar, Jul 1 (PTI) A 35-year-old married woman allegedly committed suicide over a family dispute, police said on Wednesday.

Sunita was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her home in Kookda village under New Mandi Police Station on Tuesday evening, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

In a separate incident, a 17-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her house, police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Sadpur village under Kotwali Police Station, they said.

The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, police said.

